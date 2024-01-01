London Purpz 3.5G Prepackaged Flower

3.5G Premium Cannabis Flower Indica

London Purpz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between London Pound Cake and Mendo Purps, two cultivars with strong indica genes. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. London Purpz is a rare and exclusive strain from STIIIZY, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. London Purpz is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us London Purpz effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Purpz when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, and insomnia. Bred by STIIIZY, London Purpz features flavors like loud berry and grape that are backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of London Purpz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. London Purpz is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Purpz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

MacPharms is committed to offering only the finest and most premium cannabis products in every category. We take pride not just when it comes out but also throughout our production process, because after all this work has been put into making your experience something special - you deserve nothing less than perfection!

Mac Pharms is redefining what you can expect from high-quality cannabis products. We are an evolving cannabis company driven by passion & finding a better way. Our desire is to provide you with the safest & cleanest products in the industry.

Life’s too short for bad weed
