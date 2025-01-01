About this product
“Our 1.2g infused pre-roll is crafted for a smooth, even burn with a strong pull. Packed with premium flower and concentrate, it delivers bold flavor and powerful effects every session.”
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this brand
Mac Pharms
At Mac Pharms, we believe cannabis should be clean, consistent , and crafted to improve lives. Our mission is to provide patients and consumers across the country with better medication and a premium cannabis experience free from the old stigmas. From cultivation to distribution , we focus on quality , transparency , and innovation so every product delivers the relief , enjoyment , and trust people deserve.
