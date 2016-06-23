About this product
Created by isolating and separating the most potent cannabinoids from the most trichome-rich parts of the plant, our sugar wax is ultimately heat purged and refined using a lengthy process. This ensures that only the best quality concentrates are consistently delivered, creating the perfect conditions for an ideal dab.
About this strain
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
Cherry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,396 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
Mad Terp Labs (MTL) is a premier extraction company in Arizona that serves up the finest medical cannabis concentrates on the market. Highly regarded by dabbers all across Arizona, the MTL brand offers top shelf extracts derived from the best flower from the best plants. The team at MTL have created a unique culture of glob dropping, terpene tasting, and aroma appreciation that only the finest cannabis concentrates can provide. MTL offers a wide array of concentrates including THCa Diamonds, Solventless Rosin, Shatter and Live Sauce Cartridges, to name a few. Time after time, patients count on Mad Terp Labs to deliver consistent quality, patient engagement and product development. Recently, MTL dropped all-new Gold Live Sauce Terp Tanks & Delta 8 Distillate Cartridges! Be sure to try MTL's famous Diamonds at your local dispensary!