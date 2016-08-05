About this product
Our diamond sauce is the perfect concentrate for fans of our famous THCa diamonds who also enjoy the full spectrum of cannabinoids present in our other extracts. Made using only the finest flower, Mad Terp Labs diamond sauce is a must have for those times when nothing but the finest concentrate will do.
About this strain
Crown Royale is a sweet indica-dominant hybrid that blends the best of parent strains Blueberry and Purple Kush together. This flower is a feast for the eyes with bright purple hues and deep green foliage. Just as delightful on the palate, Crown Royale exhibits notes of the forest floor with piney aromas and a telltale berry tartness. These scents show up in the flavor as a sweeter, fruiter pine. Enjoy this strain for pervasive physical effects that dull pain, nausea, and stress.
Crown Royale effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
30% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
48% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
Mad Terp Labs (MTL) is a premier extraction company in Arizona that serves up the finest medical cannabis concentrates on the market. Highly regarded by dabbers all across Arizona, the MTL brand offers top shelf extracts derived from the best flower from the best plants. The team at MTL have created a unique culture of glob dropping, terpene tasting, and aroma appreciation that only the finest cannabis concentrates can provide. MTL offers a wide array of concentrates including THCa Diamonds, Solventless Rosin, Shatter and Live Sauce Cartridges, to name a few. Time after time, patients count on Mad Terp Labs to deliver consistent quality, patient engagement and product development. Recently, MTL dropped all-new Gold Live Sauce Terp Tanks & Delta 8 Distillate Cartridges! Be sure to try MTL's famous Diamonds at your local dispensary!