Blueberry

by Magnitude
About this product

The aroma and flavor of blueberry is like a dense pine forest, combined with the intoxicatingly rich aroma of stone fruits. The scent is unmistakable and lingers on the tongue with every use.

About this strain

Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

Tailor the experience to your needs in the moment. Featuring a quartz heating coil, four large inlet chambers, a stainless steel chamber, and glass tank, Magnitude Vapes provide consistency with every use. Each session is sure to provide optimal THC and terpene extraction without burning, minimize the loss of oil, withstand heat and degradation, and offers strength and durability pull after pull. Curate your vibe with Magnitude’s 1 gram distillate carts, available in a vast strain assortment featuring desirable terpene profiles. Dial it in with Magnitude during your next session.
