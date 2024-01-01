London Pound Cake

by Magnitude
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
The London Pound Cake botanically derived terpene cartridge is a light and lemony treat from Magnitude. Its parentage is quite unique, marrying the classic cannabis palate of OG Kush with the vanilla sweetness of Purple Grape to create this tantalizing confection. A session with London Pound Cake will fill your senses with the flavors and aromas of sugary lemons, becoming almost overpowering before it finishes with the rich softness of vanilla cookies.

London Pound Cake, also known as “Pound Cake”, is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbert and an unknown heavy-hitting indica. London Pound Cake is a potent and delicious strain that offers a smooth and relaxing high. Bred by Cookies, London Pound Cake combines the best of both parents, delivering a sweet and spicy flavor with a diesel and nutty undertone. London Pound Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Pound Cake effects include sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Pound Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies, London Pound Cake features flavors like vanilla, butter, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of London Pound Cake typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and soothing strain that can ease your mind and body, London Pound Cake might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Pound Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Tailor the experience to your needs in the moment. Featuring a quartz heating coil, four large inlet chambers, a stainless steel chamber, and glass tank, Magnitude Vapes provide consistency with every use. Each session is sure to provide optimal THC and terpene extraction without burning, minimize the loss of oil, withstand heat and degradation, and offers strength and durability pull after pull. Curate your vibe with Magnitude’s 1 gram distillate carts, available in a vast strain assortment featuring desirable terpene profiles. Dial it in with Magnitude during your next session.
