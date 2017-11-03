Sour Diesel

by Magnitude
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

The Sour Diesel botanically derived terpene cartridge from Magnitude pays homage to one of the most well-known strains in the cannabis community. It's known by many names - Sour D, Sour Deez, or just Diesel -but the flavors and aromas are one of a kind. Sour Diesel is one of the original sour strains, offering a skunky diesel taste with just a hint of earthy sweetness on the exhale

About this strain

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

Tailor the experience to your needs in the moment. Featuring a quartz heating coil, four large inlet chambers, a stainless steel chamber, and glass tank, Magnitude Vapes provide consistency with every use. Each session is sure to provide optimal THC and terpene extraction without burning, minimize the loss of oil, withstand heat and degradation, and offers strength and durability pull after pull. Curate your vibe with Magnitude’s 1 gram distillate carts, available in a vast strain assortment featuring desirable terpene profiles. Dial it in with Magnitude during your next session.
