White Widow

by Magnitude
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product

White Widow from Magnitude is a vape cartridge featuring hemp-derived terpenes. This sativa-dominant hybrid is the perfect addition to your morning or afternoon routine. Boasting strong, sweet but zesty flavors and aromas throughout each session, this terpene-rich vape cartridge is sure to be your new favorite.

About this strain

White Widow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. White Widow is one of the most famous strains worldwide, first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Widow effects include feeling energetic, talkative, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Widow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. White Widow features flavors like woody, spicy/herbal, and earthy. The dominant terpenes of this strain are myrcene and caryophyllene, though growing conditions and strain phenotypes may impact the exact blend. The average price of White Widow typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. White Widow is a balanced hybrid that can be enjoyed by both indica and sativa lovers. It has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and can be grown indoors or outdoors in mild climates. It produces chunky and conical buds with a loose and fluffy texture that are easy to break up despite their stickiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Widow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Magnitude
Tailor the experience to your needs in the moment. Featuring a quartz heating coil, four large inlet chambers, a stainless steel chamber, and glass tank, Magnitude Vapes provide consistency with every use. Each session is sure to provide optimal THC and terpene extraction without burning, minimize the loss of oil, withstand heat and degradation, and offers strength and durability pull after pull. Curate your vibe with Magnitude’s 1 gram distillate carts, available in a vast strain assortment featuring desirable terpene profiles. Dial it in with Magnitude during your next session.
