Hardcore OG, also known as "Hardcore OG Kush," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Big Bud with DJ Short Blueberry. Hardcore OG is a California strain bred with the stalwart cannabis veteran in mind. Its dense, pungent buds produce thick coats of resin that can be extracted for potent (and we mean potent) concentrates. The weight of Hardcore OG's indica side sinks throughout the body - submerging stress, pain, and other ailments under its crushing THC content.
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
