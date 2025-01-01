Tsunami | Swells | Raspberry Riptide | 100mg

HIGH POTENCY SINGLE SERVE GUMMY



Dive headfirst into flavor with Raspberry Riptide, our 100MG High Potency Single Gummy bursting with tart, juicy raspberry. This fruity favorite brings sharp, tangy notes and fast-acting effects that are perfect for surfacing your best self.

Bold, bright, and designed to ride the wave of your day.



Why You’ll Love It:

100MG THC per gummy – Intense, bold effects for seasoned consumers

Raspberry Flavor – Tangy, tart, and super juicy

High Potency Formula – Bold and balanced

Precision Dosed – Consistent, reliable effects every time



100MG THC per piece | 1 pieces per bag



Pectin based - Vegan & Gluten-Free



Tsunami is crafted from premium ingredients, a proprietary blend of sugars, naturally derived flavors and utilizes a slow-cure process to ensure a market leading profile in consistency, taste and texture. The oversized pieces provide as much flavor as possible in a high-dose gummy, as well as give enough substance to be able to be cut down into smaller doses. Edibles typically take longer to show effects than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.



read more