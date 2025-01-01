Looking for premium, high potency THCa diamonds for your business?



We're now offering bulk THCa diamonds in quantities as small as 50 grams!



We used to only offer our fan favorite diamonds by the kilogram, but have recently started offering 50 gram jars for customers that want to give them a try before buying full kilos, or simply don't have enough foot traffic to support 1,000 grams of inventory.



Our THCa diamonds come vacuum sealed and with an up to date Certificate of Analysis showing they're under .3% Delta 9 THC. Feel free to request a digital COA if you'd like to get your stickers/QR codes made before they arrive.



Our "small" diamonds are easier to work with when breaking down into smaller, retail-sized increments, with no losses arising due to dust from breaking up the larger, harder to work with diamonds.



Your customers will be excited to see that you're offering premium THCa concentrates alongside more traditional flower, vapes and prerolls.



THCa diamonds can be used in a number of ways, including dabbing, adding to prerolls, or even bowls and joints to boost the potency of any session. THCa diamonds are a perfect addition to your retail lineup and can retail at as much as $20 per gram, depending on your area/market.



Click through to order your first 50 grams and don't hesitate to reach out if you have any questions.

