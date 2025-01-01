Our journey began with a single seed of the legendary Pre-98 Bubba Kush, igniting our passion for cultivating connoisseur-quality cannabis. After twenty-five years, we're returning to our roots with 98 Reserve, a tribute to our progress. This innovative Indica cross captures the timeless essence of Pre-98 Bubba Kush, elevated with the modern classic Runtz. These sugar-coated buds emit a musky, herbal aroma with pungent notes of conifer and citrus that tingle the nostrils, followed by sweet, woodsy undertones that culminate in a robust, coffee-like exhalation. </Maven was founded with one goal in mind: to breed and cultivate rare and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. We are driven by an absolute passion for the flower and dedicated to sparking innovation and craftsmanship in every step of the process. We believe that everyone who seeks more from cannabis is a connoisseur, an enthusiast, and a true Maven.