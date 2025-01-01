A powerful fusion of heritage and edge, 98 Karat is the pinnacle of our Gold Indica Standard. A heavy-hitting cross of our famous Black Diamond X and 98 Reserve, this richly layered cultivar blends classic Kush strength with an expressive and bold terpene profile. Its buds are a visual standout—lavender-toned with flashes of lime green and burnt orange, sealed in a glistening armor of resin-rich Trichomes. The nose opens with a candied citrus glaze, followed by sharp lemon zest and cooling waves of eucalyptus. As it settles, champagne effervescence and earthy funk emerge, adding depth and intrigue. The high delivers immediate clarity—an uplifting, cerebral rush that melts into a full-body calm. Potent without being sedative, it makes space for conversation, creativity, and presence. Intentional, layered, and bred for complexity, 98 Karat is a modern Kush evolution—a crown jewel in our latest lineup. Every Maven Pre-Roll is packed with our Premium Indoor Flower, in natural, unbleached rolling paper for a flavorful, consistent and smooth smoke. Each 5-Pack contains five Half-Gram Joints.