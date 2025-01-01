About this product
Introducing Alchemy, a premium All-in-One vape line by Maven. Inspired by the ancient art of transmutation, our master cultivators and extraction artists transformed this flower into gold. From our renowned archive of strains, we’ve crafted distinct and exceptional blends - curated from a selection of our premium Live Rosin and Live Resin. Exotics express rare, extraordinary flavors that are truly one-of-a-kind, much like the pristine, luscious fruits from an untouched island paradise. This masterfully crafted blend showcases Maven’s most innovative strains, offering intriguing, woodsy notes of tree fruit and exotic flora.
About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
