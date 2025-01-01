Black Diamond X is a hard-hitting and deeply relaxing Indica derived from Black Diamond OG and our Award-Winning XXX OG. OG lovers will appreciate the classic scent and palate of this exciting new cross. These colorful, Trichome-filled, dense buds emit an earthy, musky aroma with diesel undertones and have a savory flavor profile to match. Black Diamond X provides total body relaxation and a euphoric head buzz that work together to help alleviate tension, pain, and stress. Maven was founded with one goal in mind: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic Indoor Cannabis of the highest quality. We are hyper-focused on ensuring that every step of the process, from seed to sale, delivers on that goal. With over twenty years of experience cultivating Award-Winning Strains, we are consistently curating unique and top of the line products made to enhance any experience. We are enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and perfectionists who live by the core values that drive our industry: freedom, well-being, and authenticity. Our product line is curated to elevate our customer’s lives, to make every experience unforgettable.