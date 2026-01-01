Black Lotus commands attention before it’s understood. Dark in expression yet composed in delivery, this indica-leaning cultivar—born of Black Diamond and Blue Lotus—merges deep OG intensity with a refined, cultivated elegance. A surge of pungent gas and dark, toasted warmth fills the air, setting expectations before a single note is tasted. The buds are tight and sculptural, saturated in deep violet, dusted with a muted frost that feels deliberate—sophisticated, composed, and inherently showstopping.The aromatics unfold with controlled intensity. Rich and velvety at first, the nose opens into bold gas and dark toast, edged with peppery spice and seasoned oak. On the palate, the smoke moves smooth and commanding—resonant and rich—carrying a warm, savory sweetness that exhales clean and lingers with restraint.The experience settles in quietly but decisively. Focus sharpens without strain, the body remains grounded, and sound takes on added dimension. Black Lotus is not indulgent; it is controlled, self-assured, and deeply composed—a cultivar defined by depth, balance, and calm intensity.

Every Maven Pre-Roll is packed with our Premium Indoor Flower, in natural, unbleached rolling paper for a flavorful, consistent and smooth smoke.