Blue Agapē, an Indica cross of our Blue Lotus and White Runtz and the first strain we released through our Research & Development line, is a potent, hard-hitting strain with a memorable Terpene profile. Because of its high Terpene content, this Indica offers a bold aroma, flavor profile, and unique and long-lasting high. Earthy, spicy, pine-forward notes experienced upon breaking the nugs apart are enhanced with every flavor-packed hit. Like its parent strains, Blue Agapē offers a mellow, relaxing high. Our Research & Development line was designed to include the Cannabis Community in our highly selective Pheno-Hunting process. Starting with an array of Phenotypes, the Cultivation Team then narrows them down to the top two picks. Through this process, we will ultimately decide which strains will go into full production, and then become a part of the next Seasonal Collection.
About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
