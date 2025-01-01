Blue Agapē, an Indica cross of our Blue Lotus and White Runtz and the first strain we released through our Research & Development line, is a potent, hard-hitting strain with a memorable Terpene profile. Because of its high Terpene content, this Indica offers a bold aroma, flavor profile, and unique and long-lasting high. Earthy, spicy, pine-forward notes experienced upon breaking the nugs apart are enhanced with every flavor-packed hit. Like its parent strains, Blue Agapē offers a mellow, relaxing high. Our Research & Development line was designed to include the Cannabis Community in our highly selective Pheno-Hunting process. Starting with an array of Phenotypes, the Cultivation Team then narrows them down to the top two picks. Through this process, we will ultimately decide which strains will go into full production, and then become a part of the next Seasonal Collection.