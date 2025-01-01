Blue Agapē, an Indica cross of our Blue Lotus and White Runtz and the first strain we released through our Research & Development line, is a potent, hard-hitting strain with a memorable Terpene Profile. While two Phenotypes of this new strain (#9 and #23) went head to head, our community favored #9, and we are excited to bring it into full production. Because of its high Terpene Content, this Indica offers a bold aroma, flavor profile, and unique and long-lasting high. Earthy, spicy, pine-forward notes experienced upon breaking the nugs apart are enhanced with every flavor-packed hit. Similar to its parent strains, Blue Agapē offers a mellow, relaxing high that is both medicinal and enjoyable for recreational purposes. Every Maven Pre-Roll is packed with our Premium Indoor Flower, in natural, unbleached rolling paper for a flavorful, consistent and smooth smoke.