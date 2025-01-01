About this product
Blue Lotus is the second edition of our limited Black Box Series. A cross of Blue Gelato #41 and our very own XXX OG, this strain was the selected winner out of 12 different Phenotypes that all showed amazing traits. True to its OG lineage, this pungent and heavy-hitting Indica has an intense, gassy aroma and Terpene Profile that is complemented by earthy notes and sweet undertones. The high comes on fast and strong, with a heavy-headed cerebral buzz followed by deep physical relaxation and euphoria. As a true Indica, Blue Lotus offers many traits that can assist with treating pain, stress, insomnia, anxiety and nausea or loss of appetite. Whether you’re enjoying this strain recreationally or using it medicinally, it is sure to provide a bold experience for the senses and a strong, long-lasting high.
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
