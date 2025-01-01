A cross of Blue Gelato #41 and our very own XXX OG, this strain was the selected winner out of 12 different Phenotypes that all showed amazing traits. True to its OG lineage, this pungent and heavy-hitting Indica has an intense, gassy aroma and Terpene Profile that is complemented by earthy notes and sweet undertones. The high comes on fast and strong, with a heavy-headed cerebral buzz followed by deep physical relaxation and euphoria. As a true Indica, Blue Lotus offers many traits that can assist with treating pain, stress, insomnia, anxiety and nausea or loss of appetite. Whether you’re enjoying this strain recreationally or using it medicinally, it is sure to provide a bold experience for the senses and a strong, long-lasting high. Every Maven Pre-Roll is packed with our Premium Indoor Flower, in natural, unbleached rolling paper for a flavorful, consistent and smooth smoke. Each 5-Pack contains five Half-Gram Joints.