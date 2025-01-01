Gleaming with a silver sheen and stacked with trichomes, Chroma is a striking cross of our multiple award-winning Prizm and Black Diamond X — two powerhouse cultivars known for their bold terpene profiles and heavy-handed effects. This next-generation phenotype reflects its name with radiant bag appeal and a bold aromatic spectrum that opens with citrus rind and sharp pine, then deepens into notes of dark stone fruit, floral musk, and clean fuel. On the inhale, Chroma delivers a smooth, layered smoke — bright and biting up front, with a velvety finish that lingers on the palate. The high is equally dynamic: body-melting and mind-soothing, yet clear enough to invite quiet introspection or creative focus. A true connoisseur's cultivar, Chroma is not just eye-catching — it’s genre-defining. Award-season ready and designed to leave a lasting impression. Every Maven Pre-Roll is packed with our Premium Indoor Flower, in natural, unbleached rolling paper for a flavorful, consistent and smooth smoke. Each 5-Pack contains five Half-Gram Joints.