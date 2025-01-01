About this product
Chrome Dome is a citrus bomb with an electric edge — bred by Compound Genetics and pheno-hunted by Maven for those chasing something truly fresh. A cross of Lemonheadz and Eye Candy, this striking cultivar showcases vibrant green and purple buds accented by magenta highlights, all wrapped in dense layers of glistening Trichomes. The nose bursts with sharp grapefruit and bright lemon zest — effervescent, tangy, and full of mouth-watering depth. On the inhale, syrupy sweetness gives way to unexpected notes of anise and licorice, adding nuance to its zesty profile and delivering a bold, expressive smoke that lingers on the palate. The effects hit fast and ride high — euphoric, clear-headed, and creatively charged. This one’s a head-turner. Every Maven Pre-Roll is packed with our Premium Indoor Flower, in natural, unbleached rolling paper for a flavorful, consistent and smooth smoke. Each 5-Pack contains five Half-Gram Joints.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Chrome Dome is a citrus bomb with an electric edge — bred by Compound Genetics and pheno-hunted by Maven for those chasing something truly fresh. A cross of Lemonheadz and Eye Candy, this striking cultivar showcases vibrant green and purple buds accented by magenta highlights, all wrapped in dense layers of glistening Trichomes. The nose bursts with sharp grapefruit and bright lemon zest — effervescent, tangy, and full of mouth-watering depth. On the inhale, syrupy sweetness gives way to unexpected notes of anise and licorice, adding nuance to its zesty profile and delivering a bold, expressive smoke that lingers on the palate. The effects hit fast and ride high — euphoric, clear-headed, and creatively charged. This one’s a head-turner. Every Maven Pre-Roll is packed with our Premium Indoor Flower, in natural, unbleached rolling paper for a flavorful, consistent and smooth smoke. Each 5-Pack contains five Half-Gram Joints.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item