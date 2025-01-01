About this product
If you know, you know. FKAFL is a masterful, award-winning cross of our L.A. Rouge and The Soap, offering a flavor profile that is as complex as it is refined. The buds present a veritable feast for the eyes, with a multicolored plumy structure draped in a layer of white velvet Trichomes. Upon opening the jar, a sweet, inviting sensation of citrus and diesel entices the nose, deepening with each inhale. A fusion of subtle nuances similar to rosemary, red fruit and hints of cheese create a savory charcuterie-like experience; followed by a smooth, lavender-rich exhale that cleanses the palate. Like the classic pairing of fine wine with artisanal cheese, this sophisticated Hybrid is a true sensory delight and is ideal for those seeking a euphoric, indulgent sense of serenity. Every Maven Pre-Roll is packed with our Premium Indoor Flower, in natural, unbleached rolling paper for a flavorful, consistent and smooth smoke. Each 5-Pack contains five Half-Gram Joints.
About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
