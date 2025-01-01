About this product
Key Lime Jack Live Resin Sauce is a refreshing Sativa-dominant extract whose juicy, golden consistency and raw THCA crystals reflect its vibrant and summery aroma. The Jack Herer lineage outshines the more subtle traits of Bling Cheesecake, offering sweet, zesty notes of lemon-lime that develop into a more mellow, earthy exhale. Our Concentrates are made from a variety of our Connoisseur-Grade Indoor Flower. Using both solventless and solvent-based methods, we’re able to extract Cannabinoids and Terpenes into a variety of consistencies including Full Melt Water Hash, 90u Ice Water Hash, Cold Cured and Fresh Press Live Rosin, Rosin Jam, Diamonds, Sauce, Batter and Sugar - Ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrate products on the market.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Key Lime Jack Live Resin Sauce is a refreshing Sativa-dominant extract whose juicy, golden consistency and raw THCA crystals reflect its vibrant and summery aroma. The Jack Herer lineage outshines the more subtle traits of Bling Cheesecake, offering sweet, zesty notes of lemon-lime that develop into a more mellow, earthy exhale. Our Concentrates are made from a variety of our Connoisseur-Grade Indoor Flower. Using both solventless and solvent-based methods, we’re able to extract Cannabinoids and Terpenes into a variety of consistencies including Full Melt Water Hash, 90u Ice Water Hash, Cold Cured and Fresh Press Live Rosin, Rosin Jam, Diamonds, Sauce, Batter and Sugar - Ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrate products on the market.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item