Bred in collaboration with Happy Dreams Genetics, Key Lime Jack is an effervescent Sativa with a bright and summery aroma. This cross of Bling Cheesecake and Jack Herer has sweet, sharp, and slightly sour citrus notes that fill the air upon opening a jar, creating a zesty and refreshing inhale. A skunky and earthy exhale instantly uplifts the mind, relaxes the body, and boosts your mood. This cerebral buzz is bubbly, long-lasting, and offers a euphoric high while increasing focus and keeping the mind sharp and alert. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.