Lipsmackerz Gold Blend is a mouthwatering Indica-dominant Hybrid bred by Good Greens, resulting from a cross of (LCG x Z Animal Cookies ) x Good Greens Candy #4. An irresistible candy-like essence is followed by subtle fruity notes that envelop the senses with a playful sweetness. In contrast, acrid undertones of gas add layers of depth to the exhale. Lipsmackerz truly embodies its name, offering a lingering sensation that leaves you with a smile and a delightful aftertaste. Our Gold Blends are 100% Cannabis-Derived, and produced from Strain-Specific Terpenes of Maven’s Premium Indoor Flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined and potent Cannabis Oil, these cartridges create an exceptional entourage effect that will amplify the best qualities of Maven’s Strains. A state-of-the-art process, using subcritical liquid carbon dioxide, as well as low applications of heat and pressure, creates a clean, refined, quality product every time. No artificial ingredients, non-cannabis-derived Terpenes, high temperatures, or harsh solvents are involved in the production of our cartridges; just 100% Cannabis-Derived Oil and Strain-Specific Terpenes that work together to create an unforgettable experience. All of the strains you know and love, with the Natural Terpene Profile of each flower strain, delivering optimum synergy in both flavor and potency.