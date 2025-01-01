Lipsmackerz is a mouthwatering Indica-dominant Hybrid bred by Good Greens, resulting from a cross of LCG x Z Animal Cookies x Good Greens Candy #4. This strain captivates the eyes and taste buds, showcasing vibrant purple flowers, long amber hairs, and a light dusting of crystalline sugar Trichomes. An irresistible candy-like aroma is followed by subtle fruity notes that envelop the senses with a playful sweetness. In contrast, acrid undertones of gas add layers of depth to the exhale. Lipsmackerz truly embodies its name, offering a lingering sensation that leaves you with a smile and a delightful aftertaste. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.