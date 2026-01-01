About this product
A vivid, candy-driven interpretation of the Prizm lineage, this cultivar highlights the playful side of Prizm’s genetic range. Lipsmackers brings its fruit pop sweetness, saturated purple hues, and playful aromatic appeal. Prizm sharpens the structure with increased resin, tighter architecture, and a more energetic terpene presence. The aroma leads with bright fruit candy and ripe berry notes, followed by a crisp citrus lift and a subtle undercurrent of gas. Breaking down the flower intensifies its sweetness and reveals the full character of the lineage. The flavor mirrors the nose with clarity. Sweet, juicy, and slightly creamy, balanced by a refined diesel whisper on the finish. The experience is uplifting, polished, and distinct within the Prizm family. The cultivar marks a vibrant and expressive extension of the new bloodline and a respectful nod to the work of Good Greens.
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
