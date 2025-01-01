Born from the Compound Genetics Eye Candy hunt, New Money #6 rose above a field of stellar phenotypes to claim its place as the standout winner. This expression captures everything we look for in a modern exotic—dark, dense, and drenched in resin. Its striking deep-purple hues and swollen Calyxes shimmer under heavy Trichome coverage, making it as visually captivating as it is potent. On the nose, bold gassy funk from its Black Amber lineage cuts through layers of toasted sweetness, spiced shortbread, and bright citrus zest, with faint menthol rounding out the finish. The smoke is refined yet powerful—cerebral clarity up front that gracefully transitions into a euphoric, full-body melt. Complex, layered, and commanding, New Money is an unforgettable addition to the Maven lineup. Every Maven Pre-Roll is packed with our Premium Indoor Flower, in natural, unbleached rolling paper for a flavorful, consistent and smooth smoke.