Orange Bellini, a cross between two of our most beloved strains, Orange Truffle Soufflé and Peach Crème Gelato, is the first release from our limited edition Sativa-dominant White Box Line. This sweet, citrus-forward strain has an effervescent aroma reminiscent of fresh orange peels, grapefruit and pine, with a flavor profile just as enticing. Each sticky, resinous nug is deep in color, with contrasting violet foliage and orange Stigmas, all beneath a dense layer of shimmering Trichomes. Like its parent strain Orange Truffle Soufflé, an energizing head buzz, increased focus, and creative stimulation are at the forefront of this high. In addition, peach Crème Gelato provides physically relaxing and anti-inflammatory properties, offering a well-rounded and balanced experience. Adding to its list of attributes and accolades, Orange Bellini is now an Award-Wining Strain; having taken 1st Place in the Sativa Flower category at The High Times Cannabis Cup. Every Maven Pre-Roll is packed with our Premium Indoor Flower, in natural, unbleached rolling paper for a flavorful, consistent and smooth smoke.