Prizm is a brilliant pure Indica-dominant cross of our Opal and Permanent Marker #12 strains, with shimmering spade-shaped buds that catch the eye. Upon opening the jar, the initial clean, astringent, almost chemical-like scent gives way to more pleasant notes of pine needles and citrus candy. A lovely floral medley dances on the tastebuds, leading to a sharp, lemon-diesel smoke that dazzles the senses. This spectrum of vivid flavors mirrors its sedative qualities and transforms stress, revealing the hidden beauty present in everyday life. Prizm is an award-winning strain having taken First Place in the Indoor Indica Flower Category at the California's Finest Cannabis Competition: NorCal's Finest. Maven was founded with one goal in mind: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic Indoor Cannabis of the highest quality. We are hyper-focused on ensuring that every step of the process, from seed to sale, delivers on that goal. With over twenty years of experience cultivating Award-Winning Strains, we are consistently curating unique and top of the line products made to enhance any experience.