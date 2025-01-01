About this product
RS-X is a testament to its remarkable lineage, featuring our potent Black Diamond X and RS11, bred by Deo Farms. Although the bud structure is dense, this frosty variegated flower features a permeating fragrance of mixed fruit that intensifies when ground. Each inhale reveals a swirl of rich, complex undertones, blending earthy diesel with sour citrus, leaving a satisfying tang on the tip of the tongue. This Indica-dominant strain melts away discomfort and dissolves worries, leaving users in a colorful state of euphoria.
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
