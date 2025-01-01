As a legacy brand with deep roots in California cannabis and native to the San Fernando Valley, Maven has long held access to some of the most exclusive and coveted cuts. SFV OG is one of those legendary cultivars - once shared only within select circles, now brought to a wider audience. This classic strain captures everything we love about classic OGs: bright notes of lemon and pine layered over a deep, earthy gas profile. Its dense, crystal -coated buds deliver a smooth, flavorful smoke and a balanced high that blends mental clarity with full-body ease. SFV OG is our tribute to tradition - a return to the classics that shaped our craft. We are enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and perfectionists who live by the core values that drive our industry: freedom, well-being, and authenticity. Our product line is curated to elevate our customer’s lives, to make every experience unforgettable.