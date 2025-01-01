Umami Butter is a euphoric Indica-dominant cross of Gelatti and our very own Black Diamond X expressing a savory and creamy terpene profile. This strain displays violet and fuchsia tones interwoven between amber Stigmas that sit beneath a dense sea of sticky, resinous Trichomes. The Japanese word “Umami”, which translates to “essence of deliciousness”, is experienced with each flavor-packed hit of this strain, and its nose is just as rich and complex with slightly sweet and tangy undertones balancing out the bolder notes of its profile. With each smooth and flavorful exhale, the body and mind are settled further into a sweet trance that will leave you feeling deeply relaxed and at ease. This strain’s sedating qualities are sure to pack a punch, making it an excellent choice for decompression, physical recovery, or an end-of-day treat.