Umami Butter is a euphoric Indica-dominant cross of Gelatti and our very own Black Diamond X expressing a savory and creamy terpene profile. This strain displays violet and fuchsia tones interwoven between amber Stigmas that sit beneath a dense sea of sticky, resinous Trichomes. The Japanese word “Umami”, which translates to “essence of deliciousness”, is experienced with each flavor-packed hit of this strain, and its nose is just as rich and complex with slightly sweet and tangy undertones balancing out the bolder notes of its profile. With each smooth and flavorful exhale, the body and mind are settled further into a sweet trance that will leave you feeling deeply relaxed and at ease. This strain’s sedating qualities are sure to pack a punch, making it an excellent choice for decompression, physical recovery, or an end-of-day treat.
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
