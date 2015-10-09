About this product
The White CBG Flower Description
Our CBG Flower is one of our favorite strains to date. Grown in Oregon, this potent CBG strain exudes notes of kush, fuel, cilantro, and gas. This strain is perfect no matter the time of day when you just need to relax and unwind.
Features:
Half Ounce CBG Flower
22.2% Total Cannabinoids
Less than 0.3% THC
Organically Grown
Third-Party Laboratory Tested
Grown in Oregon
Our CBG Flower is machine trimmed and hand-finished.
About this strain
The White is a potent hybrid marijuana strain known for having a distinct lack of odor or flavor. The White gives off a high that is usually described as providing equal body and head sensations. This mysterious strain—originally called “Triangle” and supposedly from somewhere in Florida—is aptly named. The White is covered with so many white trichomes that buds look like they were rolled in confectioner’s sugar. While it looks much like an OG in structure and certainly has the potency associated with the best OG Kush cuts, it has little of the smell or flavor found in those West Coast favorites. Those who do not enjoy the flavor and aroma of cannabis opt for this strain over more pungent varieties. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
The White effects
About this brand
And we’ve got good reasons to be so proud of what we’ve created. We offer ground-breaking CBD products that are held to the most strict industry standards and come out with gold stars after every batch of third-party testing.
Okay – they don’t ACTUALLY give gold stars out, but our ratings are consistent and above average. The reason we stand out is because of the choices we’ve made in sourcing, manufacturing policies, and customer care.
USA Grown from 100% Organic Hemp
We source our hemp from organic industrial hemp farms in the USA. These farms produce some of the purest hemp-derived CBD in the States.
It’s organically grown, pesticide-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. We believe in providing high-quality CBD at affordable prices, so everyone can experience the benefits of CBD. Each hemp farm we source from is fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations. The hemp they provide for us is rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN – an array of cannabinoids that are powerfully supportive of vibrant health.