Animal Cake will remind you why you fell in love with cannabis to begin with. This hybrid is known to bring on the giggles, good conversation, and deep relaxation. Enjoy the notes of vanilla while you bond with a good friend or turn on that comedy that you’ve been meaning to rewatch.
Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed, Calm, Uplifted
MedMen Red
Just Excellent Cannabis
Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.
