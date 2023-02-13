Awaken your senses and your appetite with MedMen Red’s sweet, tropical Citrus Sunrise. A sativa through and through, this flower will uplift and energize you creatively and mentally. MedMen Red is MedMen’s signature house brand. The line’s full suite of products is at the intersection of premium quality and value, providing customers with exceptional cannabis products at very compelling prices. Cultivated locally in each state through a meticulous growing process, which takes about 14 weeks from seed to sale, every product is carefully considered.



Effects: Creative, Uplifted, Energizing, Euphoric

