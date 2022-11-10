Like plucking a fresh lemon from a tree, this earthy, citrusy sativa induces a relaxing, euphoric sensation. This bright and stimulating strain has zesty notes of lemon and a mild, almost minty earthiness. Give yourself a little brain massage with Lemon Zest and feel the ideas start to flow. Great for listening to music or wandering the halls of a museum. Fantastic for daily stress and bodily tension relief, and a great daytime smoke.



Effects: Creative, Euphoric, Aroused, Uplifted, Energized, Pain Relief