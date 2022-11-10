About this product
Sweet Cream is for daydreamers. With sweet, creamy flavors of berry and grape, this strain will soothe your body and mind. Because it’s a high-CBD Indica, it’s great for easing aches and pains, inflammation, and nausea, as well as working wonderfully as a sleep aid. Plan on sitting back and relaxing with this one—treat yourself.
Effects: Sleepy, Calm, Relaxed, Pain Relief
About this brand
MedMen Red
Just Excellent Cannabis
Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.
