Sweet Cream is for daydreamers. With sweet, creamy flavors of berry and grape, this strain will soothe your body and mind. Because it’s a high-CBD Indica, it’s great for easing aches and pains, inflammation, and nausea, as well as working wonderfully as a sleep aid. Plan on sitting back and relaxing with this one—treat yourself.



Effects: Sleepy, Calm, Relaxed, Pain Relief