Get ready to melt away stress and sink into MedMen Red’s Tiki Kush. This mini-vacation is just a breath away. With tropical flavor and a light, airy blissful effect, you’ll be feeling uplifted and rejuvenated. MedMen Red is MedMen’s signature house brand. The line’s full suite of products is at the intersection of premium quality and value, providing customers with exceptional cannabis products at very compelling prices. Cultivated locally in each state through a meticulous growing process, which takes about 14 weeks from seed to sale, every product is carefully considered.



Effects: Creative, Uplifted, Euphoric

