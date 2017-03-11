OUR NEW MELO CLOSED LOOP VAPE SYSTEM DELIVERS A POWERFUL PUFF IN A COMPACT UNIT. FUELED BY OUR POTENT CANNABIS DISTILLATES, THE MAGNETIC PODS ARE EASILY SWITCHED OUT ON THE FLY. THE 480MAH BATTERY PROVIDES A RIDICULOUSLY LONG BATTERY LIFE IN A UNIT THAT FITS COMFORTABLY IN A SMALL POCKET.



IT’S DISCREET, STYLISH AND BEST OF ALL…POWERFUL.



DIFFERENT TOKES FOR DIFFERENT FOLKS.

AVAILABLE IN SATIVA, INDICA, HYBRID AND FLAVORED VARIETIES, MELO HAS SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE. OUR MAGNETIC POD SYSTEM ALLOWS YOU TO QUICKLY & EASILY CUSTOMIZE YOUR VAPING EXPERIENCE TO YOUR FLAVOR AND EFFECT PREFERENCES.