About this product
OUR NEW MELO CLOSED LOOP VAPE SYSTEM DELIVERS A POWERFUL PUFF IN A COMPACT UNIT. FUELED BY OUR POTENT CANNABIS DISTILLATES, THE MAGNETIC PODS ARE EASILY SWITCHED OUT ON THE FLY. THE 480MAH BATTERY PROVIDES A RIDICULOUSLY LONG BATTERY LIFE IN A UNIT THAT FITS COMFORTABLY IN A SMALL POCKET.
IT’S DISCREET, STYLISH AND BEST OF ALL…POWERFUL.
DIFFERENT TOKES FOR DIFFERENT FOLKS.
AVAILABLE IN SATIVA, INDICA, HYBRID AND FLAVORED VARIETIES, MELO HAS SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE. OUR MAGNETIC POD SYSTEM ALLOWS YOU TO QUICKLY & EASILY CUSTOMIZE YOUR VAPING EXPERIENCE TO YOUR FLAVOR AND EFFECT PREFERENCES.
About this strain
Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage.
Pink Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
103 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
34% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!