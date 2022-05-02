About this product
Bittersweet, aka Bitter Sweetz, is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain with yellow-green buds made by crossing Sour Tangie with Oz Kush. The effects of Bittersweet are believed to be euphoric, energizing and talkative. Reviewers on Leafly say Bittersweet makes them feel giggly, tingly, and happy. Bittersweet has 17% THC. The dominant terpene is myrcene, which contributes to the funky, citrus nose. Bittersweet has a fruity, and skunky flavor. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this weed strain for help with depression. The original breeder of Bittersweet is Full Moon Genetics
