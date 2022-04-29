About this product
These two classic strains created something truly beautiful. All of your favorite effects wrapped up into one strain. Beginning with a slight tingle at the top of your head and spine wiping your brain of any intrusive thoughts and leaving you with a sense of creativity While this is happening your body will start to feel the tingle leaving you uplifted and in total calmness.
Candy Chrome effects
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.
