About this product

Cherry Lime Slushee is known for it’s bright and vibrant high. This is an insanely delicious combo of sweetness from the cherry and zest from the lime. This strain has a rushing effect to the mind with feelings of euphoria and motivation not too long after toking. You might ﬁnd yourself falling victim to random uncontrollable bursts of giggles throughout many energetic conversations, while your body will remain anchored with a mild relaxing buzz that leaves you slightly tingly.