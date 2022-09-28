About this product
Disco Biscuits takes funk to a whole new level. The aroma is full of rich diesel with little hints of lavender. Disco Biscuits high is perfect for lazy weekend days, with lifted effects that hit the mind and body. A deep felt sense of relaxation and euphoria hit the body hard leaving you totally at ease as your mind soars. Reaching the peak of the high you will be overcome with hunger so you might want to be close to the kitchen cupboard ﬁlled with your favorite snacks!
No product reviews
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.
State License(s)
020 10112054705