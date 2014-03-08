About this product
This strain is insanely popular among long-term smokers for its skunky smell, pungent taste, and potent effects. Although this may not sound appealing to the average consumer, there are many people who actually enjoy the taste and smell of this bud – it's deﬁnitely an acquired taste! With a body buzz, cerebral stimulation, and a calm focus that smoothly passes into a peaceful sleep.
About this strain
Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Albert Walker OG with Chemdawg 91. Dogwalker OG effects are cerebral, calming, and promote focus. When consumed in large doses, these effects intensify into a deep sleepyness. This strain features a complex flavor profile that is woody and skunky. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and appetite loss.
Dogwalker OG effects
Reported by real people like you
224 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.