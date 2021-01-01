About this product

This spicy combo really brings your taste buds to new depths. A sweetness comes through once you have started toking, leaving you wanting even more. The high starts with a cerebral rush that smashes its way into your brain, edging out any negative or racing thoughts and replacing them with pure euphoric creativity. As your mind rises, your body will begin to fall into a deeply relaxing state that can render you immovable if you're not careful.