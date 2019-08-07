About this product
This powerhouse took home the ﬁrst prize at the 2014 Seattle Cannabis Cup for Best Hybrid thanks to its eye-opening ﬂavor and dazzling trichomes. The Lemon Tree has a ﬂavor that you'd expect given its parentage – super sour lemon and skunky diesel! The smell is just as sharp, with a diesel earthy overtone accented by pungent sour skunk and sharp tangy lemon. You'll feel a euphoric rush at the onset of the high, ﬁlling your mind with happy visions and leaving you with a lifted feeling overall. As your cerebral state expands, your body will start to feel a light tingle that soon becomes a full-on buzz, keeping you relaxed and slightly numb.
About this strain
Lemon Tree, also known as "Lemon Tree Kush," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. Lemon Tree features a robust flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects that can be euphoric. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with inflammation and chronic pain.
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.