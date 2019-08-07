This powerhouse took home the ﬁrst prize at the 2014 Seattle Cannabis Cup for Best Hybrid thanks to its eye-opening ﬂavor and dazzling trichomes. The Lemon Tree has a ﬂavor that you'd expect given its parentage – super sour lemon and skunky diesel! The smell is just as sharp, with a diesel earthy overtone accented by pungent sour skunk and sharp tangy lemon. You'll feel a euphoric rush at the onset of the high, ﬁlling your mind with happy visions and leaving you with a lifted feeling overall. As your cerebral state expands, your body will start to feel a light tingle that soon becomes a full-on buzz, keeping you relaxed and slightly numb.