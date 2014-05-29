Mob Boss, also known as "Mob Boss Tang Tang," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Tang Tang. This strain originates from California and has earned fame for its staggeringly heavy resin production. Mob Boss delivers hard-hitting effects in the form of jolts of cerebral mental stimulation. Medical marijuana patients and consumers tell us they use Mob Boss for quick relief of muscle tension, mood relief, and appetite stimulation. The flavor of Mob Boss is sweet and floral with herbal citrus undertones. According to growers, Mob Boss typically finishes flowering in 60-70 days indoors, but say this ultimately depends on how the traits are expressed. This strain was originally released in 2009 by Grindhouse Medical Seeds.