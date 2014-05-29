About this product
Reeks of chemmy, ﬂoral dank, burnt tires and hints of pine sol overtones. Very good for night time relief, far too heavy to be smoking during the day. The strain earned its fame due to its intoxicating effects and heavy resin production. However, its intensity hides behind a sweet, light ﬂoral aroma with citrus and herb undertones. Unlike other strains, Mob Boss does not rely on delivering a hard hitting cerebral high. It in fact induces a clear and lighter buzz that will give you the munchies in no time. It instead delivers a high dose of body relaxation.
About this strain
Mob Boss, also known as "Mob Boss Tang Tang," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Tang Tang. This strain originates from California and has earned fame for its staggeringly heavy resin production. Mob Boss delivers hard-hitting effects in the form of jolts of cerebral mental stimulation. Medical marijuana patients and consumers tell us they use Mob Boss for quick relief of muscle tension, mood relief, and appetite stimulation. The flavor of Mob Boss is sweet and floral with herbal citrus undertones. According to growers, Mob Boss typically finishes flowering in 60-70 days indoors, but say this ultimately depends on how the traits are expressed. This strain was originally released in 2009 by Grindhouse Medical Seeds.
Mob Boss effects
Reported by real people like you
209 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.
State License(s)
020 10112054705